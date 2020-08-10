Shillong, Aug 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court was closed on Monday and it would remain so for two more days as the court premises was being sanitised after five of its officials tested positive for coronavirus, an official said here.

The high court will be shut till Wednesday following COVID-19 sanitisation protocols, High Court Registrar General B Mawrie said.

"The (five) officials are asymptomatic and otherwise healthy. For the present, they are undergoing self isolation at the High Court Guest House. They are being monitored round the clock," Mawrie said in a statement.

She said that there is a need to sanitise the entire high court premises as it is a public place.

Meghalaya on Monday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,114, health officials said.

The state now has 610 active cases while 498 patients have recovered from the disease and six died.

