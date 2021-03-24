Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a turn of events, five unidentified gunmen entered a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Budgam and opened fire at the locals.

Speaking to ANI, an official from Kashmir Police informed, "Five unidentified gunmen fire bullets, loot Rs 2 Lakhs cash and one 12-bore rifle from a security guard at Chandpora branch of J&K Bank in Budgam district."

"So far, nobody got injured in the firing," he said.

"Further investigation is underway," the official added. (ANI)

