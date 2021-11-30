New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Five cases of Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) have been causally assessed by the National AEFI committee as on November 28, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

To diagnose VITT, the screening tests for Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), IgG; Anti Platelet Factor 4 -Heparin (PF4-H) using Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) method is being done by certain private laboratories in the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

The platelet activation test for HIT, is being done at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) can also be diagnosed clinically with radio-imaging and other blood tests which may provide corroborative evidences of TTS.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts on December 4: IMD.

The health ministry has issued advisories for healthcare service providers for diagnosis and treatment of TTS following COVID-19 vaccines, Pawar stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)