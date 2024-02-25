Prayagraj (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A five-year-old student from Kanpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of a liquor shop from near his school.

The HC Friday asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Car Securing Route for CM Yogi Adityanath's Cavalcade Meets With Accident in Lucknow, 15 Injured (Watch Video).

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for next hearing.

In the PIL, the petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur Nagar, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a ruckus there after consuming alcohol.

Also Read | 'Big Victory for Student Power and Youth Unity': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Uttar Pradesh Government Cancels Police Constable Recruitment Exams After Paper Leak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)