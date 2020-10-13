Gangtok, Oct 13 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,419 after 50 fresh cases were detected on Tuesday, an official said here.

Two more coronavirus patients also died during the day, taking the total number of such deaths to 59.

Of these fatalities, 54 were due to comorbidity where COVID-19 was incidental, the official said.

The Himalayan state now has 346 active cases while 2,933 patients have recovered from the disease, he said adding that 81 others have migrated out.

Of the 50 fresh positive cases, East Sikkim district registered 42 followed by South Sikkim (six) and North Sikkim (two). Altogether 53,180 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, the official said.

