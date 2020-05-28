India News | 50 Test COVID-19 Positive in Nashik District; Tally 1,108

Nashik, May 28 (PTI) As many as 50 more persons were found coronavirus positive in Nashik district of Maharashtra, taking the tally to 1,108 on Thursday, officials said.

The fresh cases were reported since Wednesday night.

As per an official communication issued by the district administration, with 50 more positive cases, the number of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 1,108.

The total included 748 patients from Malegaon, 151 from Nashik city and 159 from other parts of the district. There are 50 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral infection stood at 786, the statement said.

Also, as many as 210 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Thursday, it said.

The coronavirus-lined death toll in the district remained unchanged at 60, of which 47 were reported from Malegaon town alone.

