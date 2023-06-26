Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old tailor was found dead with his throat slit inside his house here on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported in the afternoon from Badshahpur's Bara Bazar area, police said.

Also Read | MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Out at mbse.edu.in: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

The man, identified as Madhusudan, was found lying in a pool of blood by his wife, a teacher at a private school, and three children when they returned from a market, police said.

Their house is barely 300 metres away from Badhshapur Police Station.

Also Read | Who Was Devraj Patel? ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ Meme Guy Dies in Road Accident – Everything To Know About the 22-Year-Old Indian YouTuber.

The assailants are yet to be identified, police said, adding that nothing was reported missing from the house and the reason behind the suspected murder is being ascertained.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused at Badshahpur police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)