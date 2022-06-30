Gurugram, Jun 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after he slipped from the 10th floor of a building in Sector 83 here on Thursday, police said.

Raghuvender, a native of Sirsa, was a laundryman and he had been to a building in G 21 society to collect clothes. He was leaning on the grille and smoking when he accidentally slipped and fell onto the ground, police said.

Though the residents and security guards rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead, they said.

His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, but an investigation is being carried out, probationary sub-inspector Naveen Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

