Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 21 (ANI): As many as 500 FIRs have been registered since May 18, against people seen without masks and flouting social distancing in Punjab's Ludhiana while 11,000 challans have been issued till date, said Rakesh Agrawal, Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, Punjab.

"Since May 18, we have registered around 500 FIRs against people who were seen not wearing masks and flouting social distancing, around 11,000 challans have been issued till date. I appeal to people to follow all the guidelines," said Arawal.

"Inter-district travel is allowed by a pass during weekends. People should follow all the norms, authorities and police are working for their betterment only," he added.

While India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, residents here were seen roaming without masks on the roads.

Rajesh, a resident was seen talking to his friend here without wearing a mask. "We were talking to each other while wearing masks only, later I started feeling hot due to the temperature, so I just removed my mask for a while," he said.

Police personnel were seen distributing masks to the people who were travelling without waering a mask.

Punjab has so far reported 3.952 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

