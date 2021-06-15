Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) About 500 people were vaccinated during a special vaccination drive organised here on Tuesday.

The camp was set up at Shakti Sadan, Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) by Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam (SJVN) in collaboration with Fortis Healthcare.

The SJVN is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Power.

The benefitted individuals included SJVN's permanent employees, contractual workers, security personnel, other staff and eligible members of their families.

This is in addition to the 1,700 people who were vaccinated during a three-day vaccination Drive at SJVN Shimla last week.

More such drives have been planned for June 16 and 17 at 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and June 18 and 19 at 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station.

