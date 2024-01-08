Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): After 500 years of penance, the sacred sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ram is ready, in all its glory, to welcome devotees from across the world.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announced on Monday that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete and is awaiting the Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled for January 22.

"After 500 years of penance, the "sacred Garbhagriha of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is ready in all its glory to welcome the aaradhya of millions of Ram Bhakts across the world," the trust posted on X.

Dozens of guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the grand ceremony, which will witness Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbhagriha).

The temple will be open to devotees on January 24.

With less than two weeks to go until the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the department will start helicopter services soon as a large number of visitors are expected to attend the ceremony.

The minister, however, did not give a specific date. "The services will start before January 22.

Speaking with ANI on Monday, the minister said, "Yes. The helicopter services will start for devotees visiting the city. We are also planning to start water services. Airport services have already started."

"It will be ensured that all facilities are being provided to devotees who will be thronging the city to witness the inauguration," he added.

He said that the capacity of the railways will also be increased in view of the expected surge in the number of visitors to the city.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will undertake an inspection trip and assess the ongoing development projects in the holy city of Ayodhya.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "The main objective of Chief Minister Adityanath's visit is to review the work of the Pran Pratishtha program of Shri Ram Lalla Temple on January 22."

As per the release, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at Ayodhya Airport by government aircraft at around 11 a.m. on January 9."

Invitations have been sent to various dignitaries from across the country for the dedication ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The president of the Kapse Foundation of Yeola in Nashik district is among the dignitaries who have received invitations for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The work of making Sheela and Pitambar for Lord Shri Ram is being done by disabled and orphan artisans under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra at Kapse Foundation Vadgaon.

Notably, the thread used in the said pitambara and sheela is being prepared from the natural colours extracted from flowers.

Along with this, the Kapse Foundation has taken over the project of sending 251 kilograms of ghee from the milk of Gir cows.

Additionally, cow dung bricks from the Gir cows will also be sent to Ayodhya for havan.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani flagged off chapati-making machines from Ajmer that will be used to provide food prasad for the devotees in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Bhojanshala at the Pran Pratistha event.

The chapati-making machines will produce 1,200 chapatis in just about an hour.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya, the holy city revered as Lord Rama's birthplace, is preparing for a month-long celebration of Ramkatha, the epic narration of the Ramayana.

Beginning today, January 8th, and continuing until March 24th, the festival will see renowned spiritual figures narrate the tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings.

This grand event, organized by the Culture Department under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to immerse devotees in the essence of the Ramayana and provide a platform for spiritual enlightenment.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the Grand Temple in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

