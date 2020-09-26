Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Officials released 5,000 cusecs of water from Gandikota reservoir to a downward Mylavaram reservoir after it received 6,000 cusecs of floodwater due to heavy rains since last night.

This morning, the water level in the Gandikota reservoir was at 15.5 TMC. Therefrom, 4,300 cusecs of water is being released into the Penna river.

As the water level in the Gandikota reservoir is increasing, flood water is reaching into Talla Podduturu village creating panic among residents of the village.

Meanwhile, the Kundu River in the district is overflowing, causing a threat to villages in its catchment area. The police station in Pedda Mudiam village is surrounded by floodwaters.

As Garisaluru village is surrounded by floodwater, transport for six villages has been blocked. Hundreds of acres of agricultural fields have been submerged in floodwater.

Officials are alerting the villages in low lying areas. Jammalamadugu Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Bus stand is filled with floodwater. With that, all the buses are restricted to the depot. (ANI)

