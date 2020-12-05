Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 501 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Saturday to 1,12,757, while 12 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 1,742, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 267 were from the Jammu division and 234 from the Kashmir division, they said, adding Jammu district recorded the highest 147 cases, followed by 92 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 5,009 as 469 patients recuperated from the infection. With this, the total number of recoveries so far stood at 1,06,006, officials said.

Among the 12 fatalities reported in a day, six were from Jammu and the rest from the Kashmir region, they said.

