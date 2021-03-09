New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) As many as 5,011 undertrials were lodged for more than five years in prisons across the country, with 42.74 per cent of them just in Uttar Pradesh, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.

A total of 5,011 undertrials were lodged in prisons for over five years, the minister said in a written reply to a query by CPI MP K Subbarayan.

Reddy stated that undertrials are detained as per the order of the courts and by following the due process of law, and that "prisons" and "persons detained therein" are state subjects.

According to the annexure provided by the minister, there were 2,142 (or 42.74 per cent of 5,011) undertrials lodged in jails for over five years in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 394 in Maharashtra and 303 in West Bengal.

Among Union territories, Delhi had 254 such undertrials as on December 31, 2019, the statistics showed.

Reddy stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken various steps to address the issues relating to undertrials.

"Section 436A has been inserted in the Code of Criminal Procedure, which provides for release of an under-trial prisoner on bail on undergoing detention for a period extending up to one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment specified for an offence under any law (not being an offence for which the punishment of death has been specified as one of the punishments under that law)," he stated.

"E-prisons software, which is a Prison Management Application integrated with Interoperable Criminal Justice System provides facility to state jail authorities to access the data of inmates in a quick and easy manner and helps them in identifying inmates whose cases are due for consideration by the Under Trial Review Committee," he added.

The minister said State Legal Services Authorities have also established Legal Service Clinics in jails and have deployed para-legal volunteers with a view to provide free legal assistance to persons in need.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)