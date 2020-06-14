Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 503 New COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:12 AM IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 503 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 13,118.

"Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 13,118 with 503 new cases reported today. Active cases stand at 4,858, death toll is 385," state Health Department said.

It said a total of 266 patients recovered today taking the total recovered cases to 7,875.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of active cases to 359. A total of 12 patients have succumbed to the infection in the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

