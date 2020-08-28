Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Fifty-one more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 1,307 in Punjab while 1,555 new cases brought the infection tally to 49,378 in the state on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

Twelve new deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 11 from Ludhiana and rest were reported from other districts including Bathinda, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Mohali, the bulletin said.

Also Read | People Can Now Find Free Stock Images on Pixahive, a New Emerging Stock Photography Platform.

Among districts which reported fresh COVID-19 cases included Jalandhar (211), Gurdaspur (182), Ludhiana (140), Patiala (109) and Faridkot (115).

A total of 2,036 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 33,008 recoveries from COVID-19.

Also Read | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Goes Into 7-Day Self-Quarantine After Two MLAs Whom He Met Tested COVID-19 Positive.

The active COVID-19 case count stands at 15,063 in the state, according to the bulletin.

Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 491 are on oxygen support, it said.

With a collection of 19,733 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,07,852 in the state, it added. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)