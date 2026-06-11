India News | 5,123 Govt Employees Fined in Gujarat's Month-long Helmet Drive; Rs 5.21 Crore Recovered from Over 1.88 Lakh Violators

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Gujarat Police fined 5,123 government officials and employees for violating helmet regulations and recovered penalties amounting to Rs 16.58 lakh during a month-long statewide enforcement drive aimed at improving road safety and reducing fatalities among two-wheeler riders.

The special "Helmet Drive" was conducted across Gujarat from May 1 to May 31 under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The campaign focused on increasing helmet compliance, strengthening traffic discipline, and promoting road safety among riders and pillion passengers.

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According to the Gujarat Police, the drive was launched as part of the state's broader efforts to curb road accidents and prevent fatalities caused by non-compliance with safety regulations.

Reviewing the outcome of the campaign, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik said the primary objective of the enforcement initiative was not revenue generation through fines but the protection of human lives.

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"Our commitment is to save lives. Riders and pillion passengers should wear helmets, and motorists should use seat belts, not out of fear of police action or fines, but for their own safety and the well-being of their families. The objective is not to collect fines, but to save lives. Road safety is a collective responsibility, and every citizen must strictly follow traffic rules," Malik said.

The DGP noted that investigations into several road accidents have consistently shown that helmets significantly reduce the risk of fatal head injuries and often determine the difference between life and death for two-wheeler riders.

He further said that many road crash victims could have survived had they been wearing protective headgear at the time of the accident.

As part of the enforcement campaign, traffic police personnel conducted inspections at government office premises and took action against officials and employees found violating helmet regulations, reinforcing the principle that traffic laws apply equally to all citizens, irrespective of their position or status.

Alongside enforcement measures, Gujarat Police also carried out awareness programmes to encourage voluntary compliance with traffic rules. In selected cases, violators were counselled on road safety and educated about the importance of helmets and seat belts. Awareness activities included the distribution of roses and helmets to promote responsible road behaviour.

According to the State Traffic Branch, more than 1.88 lakh traffic violators were fined across Gujarat during the month-long drive, including government employees. The enforcement campaign resulted in the recovery of over Rs 5.21 crore in fines and highlighted the police department's continued commitment to road safety, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, and the protection of road users across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)