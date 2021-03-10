Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 516 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection tally to 2,66,043, state health officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,877 with three more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 10 out of the total 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

A total of 309 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,58,251, the department said.

With 184 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,227 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,883 with the addition of 92 cases.

Indore has so far reported 938 deaths and Bhopal 621.

Indore is now left with 1,357 active cases, while Bhopal has 751 such cases.

With 16,635 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 59.43 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,66,043, new cases 516, death toll 3,877, recovered 2,58,251, active cases 3,915, number of tests so far 59,43,219.

