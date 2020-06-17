Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 520 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Gujarat, 27 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 520 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Gujarat, 27 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Five hundred and twenty new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

With this the coronavirus cases have risen to 25,148 in the state including 17,438 cured/discharged and 1561 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths.

The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement