New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A total of 527 liquor outlets have become functional in Delhi out of the 849 for which licences were granted to private firms under a new excise policy, and no new store has been opened in "non-conforming areas" of the city, official sources said on Thursday.

BJP leaders, including the mayors of the party-ruled three municipal corporations, warned in a press conference that no liquor vends will be allowed to open in violation of laws and the master plan even though the Delhi government has issued licences.

The liquor shops violating rules will be sealed, threatened the mayors.

A senior officer of the Delhi government said, "So far 527 liquor vends have been opened in the city out of the 849 for which licences were granted to private firms. The municipal corporations have provided us with a list of 67 wards as non-conforming areas where no new liquor stores are being opened currently."

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, licences have been granted to private firms for 3-4 liquor stores in a municipal ward.

The Delhi government moved out of retail business of liquor under the new policy through privatisation of all 849 liquor vends, more than half of which were being run by its four agencies earlier.

The government November last year had decided to allow opening of liquor vends in "non-conforming" areas such as unapproved markets in the city.

Later, it decided two vends would be permitted to open in each ward having "non-conforming" areas.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and the city mayors said no liquor vends will be allowed to open in violation of rules of the master plan.

"All the shops that are open will be closed, FIRs will be registered against them, and no new outlet will be allowed to be opened in non-conforming areas," the party said.

