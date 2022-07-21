New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held talks on curbing trans-border crimes and taking necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border at the 52nd Director General-level coordination conference.

In the five-day conference from July 17-21 between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), the two forces stressed the need for building upon mutual trust and harmony among them.

The conference was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Indian delegation was headed by BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, and the Bangladesh delegation was headed by DG BGB Major General Shakil Ahmed.

After a thorough discussion on the agenda points, both sides appreciated each other's concerns and committed to settling different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels, mentions a BSF statement.

"They jointly agreed to implement the decision of the conference at the ground level in true spirit."

The Joint Record of Discussions signed by the Directors General of both BSF and the BGB includes their joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols and enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments.

Both sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault and border crime by intensifying public awareness programmes, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programmes in vulnerable areas, educating the border population about the sanctity of IB, and preventing criminals and inhabitants from crossing the IB, stated the statement.

"Both sides highlighted the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the menace of smuggling contrabands, such as various narcotics (especially YABA), firearms, FICN, gold, etc, and agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real-time information and active anti-smuggling efforts," read an official release.

Both sides agreed to take effective steps to continue to sensitise the border populace to refrain from violation of IB, illegal crossing, intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, uprooting border pillars, and other trans-border crimes, mentions the statement.

Both sides mutually agreed to constructively engage the respective higher authorities for concurrence of the pending developmental work within 150 yards of IB, it said.

They also agreed to facilitate river bank protection works along the common bordering rivers as approved by the Joint River Commission based on mutual consensus and without unnecessary hindrance.

"Both sides also agreed to follow the laid down procedure and geographic/demographic realities on the ground while erecting Single Row Fence. Both sides agreed to work out a modality of the nodal officer-level engagements within the soonest possible timeframe based on the guidelines of respective higher authorities so that the pending developmental works can move forward."

In regards to trans-border insurgents groups and suspected camps, both sides agreed to show zero tolerance towards any such groups and activities and take concurrent action at respective borders based on real-time information.

"Both sides appreciated the efforts taken for strengthening mutual cooperation through various agreed events undertaken as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), and emphasized to continue with all the activities undertaken in the past as the COVID pandemic situation improves gradually," said the statement.

Maitree Cycle rally, football and volleyball matches between the two border guarding forces, and joint retreat ceremonies which were held recently should continue and a few more such programs can be conceptualized, it said.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the deliberations at the conference, which were meaningful and cordial, reflecting the friendly bilateral relations between the two countries.

"It has been agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the conference. Both sides provisionally agreed to hold the next DG-level conference in India preferable in the first or second week of November 2022."

DG-level talks between India and Bangladesh are held twice every year -- once in India and once in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have.

Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured. (ANI)

