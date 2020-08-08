Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Fifty-three more people, including 19 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 235, a health official said on Saturday.

The number of recoveries have risen to 753 after 23 more people tested positive, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.

Nineteen more inmates at the district jail tested positive, taking the total to 97, according to sources. PTI

