Aizawl, Sep 23 (PTI) At least 53 people were taken ill after consuming fermented soyabean here, many of who were admitted to a makeshift health facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Three people have been admitted to a private hospital, while at least 28 are undergoing treatment at the temporary health facility inside the Presbyterian church hall, he said.

Those who fell ill have complained of severe stomach ache, diarrhoea and fever since Monday evening, the health official said.

"The makeshift hospital was set up at the behest of MLA and state minister Robert Romawia Royte," he said.

The condition of three patients, including a 70-year- old woman, is critical, the official said.

Royte told PTI the health department had to hurriedly set up a temporary health facility as most hospitals have limited number of beds due to the pandemic.

"The medical expense of the patients and nursing service will be borne by me," he said.

State Nodal Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Pachuau Lalmalsawma said samples of the soybean have been sent to Aizawl Civil Hospital for examination.

