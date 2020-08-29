Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 546 fresh cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths due to the disease, officials said.

The union territory's caseload stands at 36,377, while the death toll has mounted to 685.

"Seven people infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Saturday," the officials said.

Four deaths were recorded in Kashmir and three in Jammu.

Among the fresh cases, 214 were from the Jammu region, while 332 were from Kashmir, they said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 134 new cases, followed by 102 in Srinagar, the officials said.

There are 7,672 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the union territory, while 28,020 patients have recovered so far, they said.

