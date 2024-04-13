India News | 55 Organisations Working for Social Justice, OBC Rights Extend Support to INDIA Bloc

Representatives of around 55 organisations working for social justice and rights of OBCs, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Saturday and announced extending their support to the opposition INDIA bloc.

Agency News PTI| Apr 13, 2024 09:18 PM IST
India News | 55 Organisations Working for Social Justice, OBC Rights Extend Support to INDIA Bloc

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Representatives of around 55 organisations working for social justice and rights of OBCs, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Saturday and announced extending their support to the opposition INDIA bloc.

Thanking the organisations for their decision, Kharge said the Congress was fighting to save democracy and the Constitution which is why all need to come together for this struggle.

"This is not just Congress' struggle. We want to save the democracy and Constitution. If the democracy and Constitution are saved, only then would we be able to have the freedom to express ourselves," he said.

The Congress president also said his party has been fighting such forces for 139 years. He claimed that there have been many efforts to finish off the party but those would not succeed.

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, despite her ill health, have been fighting this battle to save the Constitution, Kharge said.

