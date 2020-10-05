Banda (UP) Oct 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed and a minor girl injured in celebratory firing in Bansakha village under Girwa police station area here on Monday, police said.

During a function in the village, a person in inebriated condition opened fire using his licensed gun leading to the death of Rajabai (55) while Sona Devi (16) also suffered injuries and got rushed to a government hospital for treatment, Circle Officer Naraini Siyaram said.

The person who fired has been identified, the CO said, adding that senior officials have been rushed to the village.

According to Dr Pradeep Gupta of the district hospital, the family members and police brought Rajabai who was declared dead on arrival while the girl suffered pellet injuries and is undergoing treatment.

