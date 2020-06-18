India News | 550 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Pune District

Pune, June 17 (PTI) Pune district reported 550 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 13,235, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 540 with 13 persons succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Out of 550 cases, 444 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 10,744 patients. 117 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.

"With 42 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the area now stands at 1,316," the official added.

