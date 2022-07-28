New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) More than 56 lakh fish seeds have been released in the Ganga river for conservation and restoration, the Jal Shakti ministry said Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu also said 930 turtles have been released in the river.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Abruptly Cancels Delhi Trip, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in National Capital for 2-Day Visit.

He said supporting is being provided for conservation and breeding of freshwater turtles and gharial at Kukrail, Lucknow.

In addition, four rescue and rehabilitation centres for aquatic species have been established, he said in a written response.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped in Ludhiana, Accused Booked.

Further, for aquatic biodiversity conservation, seven projects at an estimated cost of Rs 162.79 crore have been taken up under Namami Gange, he said.

These projects aim at planning and management for aquatic species conservation and maintenance of ecosystem services in the Ganga river basin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)