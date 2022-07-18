Shillong, Jul 18 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor on Monday said a total of 56 MLAs out of 60 legislators cast their votes in the presidential election held in the state assembly complex here.

“A Rajya Sabha MP of the National People's Party also cast his vote. The voting was peaceful without any untoward incident,” Kharkongor told PTI.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, after exercising his franchise, exuded confidence that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will set the record of becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as President.

Two cabinet ministers – James K Sangma and Sniawbhalang Dhar – of the ruling National People's Party and two MLAs of Opposition Trinamool Congress did not vote in the presidential poll, officials said.

Five suspended Congress MLAs also cast their votes during the day, they said.

The votes will be counted on July 21 and the next president will take oath on July 25.

The vote value of each MLA from Meghalaya is 17 while that of each of the three MPs is 700.

