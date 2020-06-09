India News | 56 More Test Positive, Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 2,700

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Fifty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the virus count to 2,719 in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Among fresh cases, 20 were reported in Amritsar, which is leading the coronavirus tally in the state.

Fifteen new cases reported in Ludhiana; five each in Mohali, Sangrur and Jalandhar; three in Pathankot; and one each in Patiala, Tarn Taran and Rupnagar, according to a state government's medical bulletin.

Four among the fresh cases are foreign returnees and two interstate travellers, the bulletin said.

The state has witnessed over 300 COVID-19 cases in the last six days.

On the brighter side, 39 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of total cured people to 2,167 in the state, it said.

There are 497 active cases in Punjab.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 502 coronavirus cases, followed by Jalandhar (311), Ludhiana (266), Tarn Taran (160), Gurdaspur (152), Patiala (139), Hoshiarpur (135), Mohali (133), Sangrur (116), SBS Nagar (109), Pathankot (94), Faridkot (73).

Seventy-one cases each were reported in Rupnagar and Muktsar, 70 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 67 in Moga, 55 in Bathinda, 48 in Fazilka, 46 in Ferozepur, 40 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 27 in Barnala, according to the bulletin.

Five patients are critical and are on ventilator support, the bulletin said, adding Punjab has seen 55 coronavirus deaths so far.

