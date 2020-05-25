India News | 56 New COVID-19 Cases in Indore, District Tally at 3,064

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Indore on Sunday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the district to 3,064, according to the office of Chief Medical and Health Officer.

With two more deaths, the toll in Indore has mounted to 116.

Also Read | Domestic Flight Services Not to Resume in Tripura From May 25; All Flights To and From Agartala Stand Cancelled.

As many as 64 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)