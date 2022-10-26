Before and After Images of Backside Area of Admin Block, CH Manesar(NSG) (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], 26 October (ANI): On the lines of Special Campaign conducted in 2021, Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting Special Campaign 2.0 from 2 October to 31 October 2022.

Under the Preparatory Phase (from 14th Sept to 30th Sept 2022), a total of 5,629 campaign sites were identified for cleanliness campaign by the Ministry with special focus on field/outstation offices having public interface.

Also Read | Bihar: Five Persons Fall Ill and Die After Complaining of Acute Abdominal, Joint Pain in Rohtas.

Pendency in various categories such as MP's References, Parliamentary Assurances, IMC References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and PG Appeals were identified for their effective disposal along with files to be weeded out and sent to the NAI.

Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out by the CAPFs across Leh to Itanagar. Other attached/subordinate offices are also participating actively. A large no. of tweets are also being issued by CAPFs and Delhi Police tagging @PIBHomeAffairs, and the same are being re-tweeted by the PIB twitter handle, as part of publicizing the Special Campaign.

Also Read | Delhi: Sexagenarian Woman Killed, Youth Injured in Blast While Making Firecrackers in Babarpur.

MHA is making all efforts to achieve the goal of Special Campaign 2.0. Some photographs of the Special Campaign 2.0 are shown below. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)