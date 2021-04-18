New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered 569 FIRs and arrested 323 people for violating weekend curfew imposed by the city government amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday.

According to data shared by Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal, since 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, 569 FIRs have been registered and 323 people arrested for violating the weekend curfew.

It also issued a total of 2,369 challans for violating the COVID-19 norms from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, the data showed.

The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

