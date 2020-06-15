Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 57 More People Test COVID-19 Positive in J-K, Tally 5,098

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 10:58 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 57 More People Test COVID-19 Positive in J-K, Tally 5,098

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): With 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 5,098, officials said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir administration, three persons succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll to 62.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"57 new COVID-19 positive cases including 28 from Jammu and 29 from Kashmir reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 5098. Also, 3 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division today, taking the death toll to 62," said the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

India's COVID-19 count on Monday reached 3,32,424, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement