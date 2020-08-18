Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI): A total of 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The state Health Department said the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 3,49,654 including 6,007 deaths and 53,860 active cases. A total of 2,89,787 patients have been discharged so far.

With a spike of 55,079 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday. (ANI)

