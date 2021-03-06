Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,72,811 on Saturday with 571 new cases coming to light, the state health department said.

At the same time, 403 patients were discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 2,65,372, it said.

One COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll due to the virus to 4,414.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 97.27 per cent.

As many as 1,77,203 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state during the day, taking the total of those who have taken a first dose to 13,74,244. The tally of those who have taken a second dose rose to 3,30,463.

As many as 1,31,821 people in the third priority group -- those above 60 and those above 45 but suffering from comorbidities -- have received a first jab in the state so far.

On Saturday, Surat reported the highest 134 new infection cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 124, Vadodara 117, and Rajkot with 58 cases.

Among other districts, Jamnagar, Kutch and Gandhinagar reported 12 cases each, Anand 11, Bhavnagar 10, Mehsana and Junagadh nine each.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported two new cases and one recovery. The territory has recorded 3,381 cases, two deaths and 3,373 recoveries with six active cases at present.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,72,811, New cases 571, Death toll 4,414, Discharged 2,65,372, Active cases 3,025, People tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)