Ahmedabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Gujarat reported 577 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 29,578 on Thursday, while 18 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

During the same period, as many as 18 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,754, said the statement.

Also, 410 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the count of such cases to 21,506, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,578, new cases 577, deaths 1,754, discharged 21,506, active cases 6318, people tested so far 3,45,278.

