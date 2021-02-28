Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,26,441 while one fresh death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from the Jammu division and 47 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

At 28, Srinagar district recorded the highest cases, followed by Jammu district (11).

While 10 districts did not report any new case, eight districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases in the union territory is 823, while 1,23,661 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The death toll stands at 1,957, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)