India News | 58 New COVID-19 Cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 58 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 624 in the state, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

"The state has reported 58 cases of COVID-19 today. The total active cases in state are 624. A total of 575 persons have been recovered so far," Shailaja said.

"Ten persons have recovered today. Out of the new cases, 7 Air India staff , 17 persons came from abroad, 31 persons from other states, 1 health worker and 2 persons through contact have been tested positive for the virus," added Shailaja.

She said that five new hotspots have been identified and the total are now 106 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 unfortunate deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)

