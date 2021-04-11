Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Fifty-nine more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 3,116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,72,772 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 7,507 people in the state.

The number of active cases, however, dropped marginally from 28,015 on Saturday to 27,874.

Nine people died in Amritsar, seven each in Ludhiana and Sangrur, six in Hoshiarpur and five in Jalandhar, according to the bulletin.

Ludhiana saw the maximum 530 infections, followed by 423 in Mohali, 274 in Amritsar, 260 in Patiala and 252 in Bathinda.

A total of 3,121 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,37,391, as per the bulletin.

There are 43 critical patients on ventilator while 342 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 63,46,316 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported three deaths and 402 cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 30,743 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

So far, 399 people have died from the infection in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 3,307.

A total of 357 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 27,037, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,40,849 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 3,09,055 tested negative while reports of 172 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

