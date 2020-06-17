India News | 59 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Budha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A total of 59 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 1,097 in the district.

According to an official release, there are 507 active cases while 14 people have succumbed to the virus.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 14,091 cases.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday. (ANI)

