Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) Fifty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,07,502 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 22,704 with four fresh fatalities, a health bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Gorkahpur, Unnao, Auraiya and Lalitpur, it said.

In the past 24 hours, a maximum of eight fresh cases were reported from Lucknow.

The total number of recoveries in the state have reached 16,83,319, the bulletin issued here said, adding the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,459.

So far, over 6.10 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.35 lakh tested the previous day, the Tuesday's bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)