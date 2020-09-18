Panaji (Goa) [India], September 18 (ANI): A total of 596 new COVID-19 cases, were reported in Goa on Friday taking the total count of cases in the state to 27,379.

The total count includes 5,730 active COVID-19 cases, 21,314 cases of recoveries from the viral infection, and 335 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths. (ANI)

