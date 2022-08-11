Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 11 (ANI): The 5th Apex Committee Review Meeting (ACRM) on Coastal Security, co-chaired by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta CINC ENC and Suresh Chandra Mohapatra Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Government of Odisha was conducted at INS Chilka on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Navy, the meeting was also attended by representatives from the Indian Navy, State Government of Odisha, Indian Coast Guard, officials of Dhamra, Puri and Gopalpur Ports, SIB, ITR Balasore Department of Fisheries and Customs.

The meeting was convened as an Annual Review of Coastal Security issues of Odisha. All key issues and developments/ progress made since the last review meeting were discussed and suitably addressed. Various challenges in the maritime domain, as well as future measures and possible solutions to enhance the 'effectiveness of coastal security, were also deliberated. (ANI)

