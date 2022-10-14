New India [India], October 14 (ANI): The 5th Vande Bharat Train will begin operations from November 10 on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

The government has dedicated significant efforts towards strengthening the 'Make in India' campaign, and Vande Bharat Express is one of the success stories.

In his address to the nation on August 15, 2021, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country.

On Thursday, PM Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi.

Train No. 22447/22448 New Delhi- Amb Andaura- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express shall commence its regular service from 19th October 2022. This train will run six days a week (except Friday). Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

The other three Vande Bharat Express trains run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar that will be connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the other four trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches on the new trains will be lighter. (ANI)

