Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): A total of 26.2 per cent of Kerala's population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine and 6.61 per cent has been administered the second dose, state health minister Veena George said on Friday.

"A total of 1,09,61,670 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far. Of these, 87,52,601 were given the first dose and 22,09,069 were given the second dose," George said.

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of vaccinated with 12,90,764 that includes 10,08,936 first dose vaccines and 2,81,828 second dose vaccines.

In the review meeting on Covid vaccination, the Minister directed the expedition of the process once the vaccine becomes available.

So far 1,05,13,620 doses of vaccine have been made available across the state. Of this, the state purchased a total of 8,84,290 dose vaccines, including 7,46,710 dose Covishield vaccines and 1,37,580 dose Covaxin.

"A total of 96,29,330 doses of vaccine were supplied by the center, including 86,84,680 doses of Covishield vaccines and 9,44,650 Covaxin. It has been announced that more vaccines will be available in the coming days," she added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,35,717 active coronavirus cases in the state. 25,42,242 recoveries and 10,631 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

