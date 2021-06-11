Sultanpur (UP), June 11 (PTI) Six persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a transporter here, police said.

Jitendra alias Pintu (40) was murdered in the Akhand Nagar area on Monday over a land dispute, he said.

The arrested accused identified as, Pankaj, Dheeraj, Ram Pyare, Ramesh Verma, Akhilesh verma and Satyam Verma, were arrested from Jaunpur, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said.

Police have recovered a bike and the weapon used in the crime from their possession, he said.

