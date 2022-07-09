Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured after six people were killed and two others were injured in an accident in Chitrakoot.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the road accident in the Chitrakoot area of the district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to immediately provide proper treatment and relief to those injured in the accident," UP CM Office tweeted.

Also Read | Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in the Financial Capital.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and 50,000 to the injured and instructed to take strict action against the pickup driver," it said in a subsequent tweet.

At least six people were killed and two others were injured after a speeding pickup vehicle hit many people sitting on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

Also Read | West Bengal: 3 Trinamool Congress Leaders Shot Dead in Canning; 1 Held.

The incident took place near Rauli Kalyanpur village of Bharatkup police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Saturday.

"Six people were killed and 2 were injured in a road accident that took place near Rauli Kalyanpur village of Bharatkup police station area in Chitrakoot. The injured are being treated in the district hospital," Chitrakoot District Magistrate Sambhrant Shukla said.

The indent happened when a marriage ceremony was going on in a house in Rauli Kalyanpur village, Shukla said.

"The pickup vehicle trampled the people sitting on the roadside uncontrollably, in which five people died on the spot and three people were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment where one more person died," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)