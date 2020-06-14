India News | '6 Decades Gap Bridged in 6 Years Under PM Modi's Dynamic Leadership': BJP President Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that a gap of six decades has been bridged in six years under his [Modi] "dynamic" leadership.

"In 2014, the entire country was going through a policy paralysis. There were so many problems and there was an administrative failure. India's image was falling globally. PM Modi then took the reins of the country and today, India stands at a great podium in the world," Nadda said.

Addressing 'Karnataka Jan Samvad Rally' via video conference, the BJP president said as per 'Feed the Needy' programme, food packets were provided to around 19 crore people. "Five crore people were provided 'Modi ration kits' containing ration for up to 30 days, this is how our party workers provided their service," he added.

Nadda said that they [BJP] have been successful in "protecting" the country from COVID-19.

"One year of Modi 2.0 has been full of achievements and fighting COVID-19 with best of our abilities. When major powers were feeling helpless due to COVID-19, PM Modi led the nation from the front and took a timely and bold decision of imposing the lockdown. We have been successful in protecting the country from COVID19, we should remember that," Nadda said.

The BJP president said that 4.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are being produced daily and dedicated 1,000 COVID-19 hospitals have been raised during this lockdown from zero"

"Not a single PPE was being built when the lockdown was imposed. Today, 4.5 lakh PPE kits are being produced daily. Dedicated 1000 COVID-19 hospitals have been raised during this lockdown from zero," he said.

"Our testing facilities, today, stand at 1.5 lakh from just 1,500 at the beginning. There were just 150 testing centres, while the number stands at 800 today. Two lakh COVID beds are ready. 20,000 isolation beds are ready," he added.

He said that the Prime Minister did not just lead the NDA, but led the entire nation and showed the true sense of federalism.

"No PM has, in such a short span, met all CMs five times and implemented suggestions. He has taken suggestions from every CM before taking any call," Nadda added.

''WHO Director-General said - India has shown a way how to fight Corona. It is not only the health issues which has been addressed, but it is also the economic aspect which has been taken into consideration as there's a question for the subsistence of poor people," he said.

Attacking Congress, he said: "Rajiv Gandhi had said that if Re 1 is sent, 85 paise gets siphoned off in the way. Under PM Modi, the entire amount directly reaches every individual by direct benefit transfer (DBT)."

The BJP president said that the Aatmanirbhar Package is not just about paying money to the poor. "It is about reforms, about removing bottlenecks and a vision as to how India can be made self-reliant. PM Modi wants to transform this crisis into opportunity," he added.

"The UN said on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package - This is the right stimulus which India needed and PM Modi has provided. The World Bank said that the package is going to change the economic scenario. The WHO had already commended our economic packages," Nadda said.

Speaking further, Nadda said: "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had transformed Indian villages by the Gram Sadak Yojana. After him, only PM Modi has worked for the villages by providing Rs 1 lakh crore for investment in the agriculture sector." (ANI)

