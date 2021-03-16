Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Sambhal police have arrested six persons in connection with three deaths in Gunnaur allegedly due to illicit liquor two days ago.

"Two days ago three people died in Gunnaur Police station in Semrai Village. Earlier tests showed that they consumed poisonous substances and bhang. Although after the full investigation, today it is revealed that the village's pradhan was offering liquor to the villagers at her home," Sambhal Supritandant of police (SP), Chakresh Mishra said.

"When the pradhan, her husband, and son couldn't get country liquor from Haryana via a friend, all four mixed cold water with thinner and served to villagers," the SP said.

Three villagers died after drinking the illicit liquor and eating "bhang" and three are still under medical observation.

A case has been registered under Section 304 and police are searching for two more accused, Sambhal SP informed. (ANI)

